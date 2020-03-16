UBS Group Cuts Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $46.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at UBS Group from $73.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.94.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE XOM traded down $1.20 on Monday, reaching $36.92. The stock had a trading volume of 13,199,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,344,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,180 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,241.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 11,629 shares of company stock valued at $573,995. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 55.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.