UBS Group Trims NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Target Price to $255.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $255.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.27.

Shares of NEE traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $219.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,843. The firm has a market cap of $102.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $267.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $187.29 and a 52 week high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,504,092. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Porges acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,465 shares of company stock valued at $13,095,996. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,069,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

