Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $4.48 Per Share

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Ulta Beauty in a report issued on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $4.48 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $235.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.79.

ULTA opened at $207.06 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $190.83 and a fifty-two week high of $368.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $274.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $142,743,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $137,539,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,563,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 791,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,243,000 after purchasing an additional 257,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 693,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,116,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

