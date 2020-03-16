Ulta Beauty (ULTA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA):

3/13/2020 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $330.00 to $300.00. They now have a “reduce” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $315.00 to $265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $230.00 to $225.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $242.00 to $205.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $285.00 to $235.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from to . They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $230.00 to $220.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $250.00 to $230.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $340.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $300.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from to .

3/10/2020 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $286.00 to $265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Ulta Beauty had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group.

3/6/2020 – Ulta Beauty was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/6/2020 – Ulta Beauty was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to a “hold” rating.

2/3/2020 – Ulta Beauty is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Ulta Beauty was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $307.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $285.00.

1/18/2020 – Ulta Beauty was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of ULTA opened at $207.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $274.72 and its 200-day moving average is $255.24. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12 month low of $190.83 and a 12 month high of $368.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,539,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $636,468,000 after acquiring an additional 72,084 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,676,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $424,309,000 after acquiring an additional 24,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 907,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $229,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 791,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,243,000 after acquiring an additional 257,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 693,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,116,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

