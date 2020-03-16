Unibright (UBT) Price Tops $0.0737

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. Unibright has a market cap of $10.95 million and approximately $526,891.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unibright token can now be purchased for about $0.0737 or 0.00001451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Bilaxy, IDEX and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Unibright has traded down 64.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unibright alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.27 or 0.02229942 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00190216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00034485 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00036517 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00106817 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,579,219 tokens. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unibright’s official website is unibright.io. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright. Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO.

Buying and Selling Unibright

Unibright can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Cryptopia, Hotbit, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unibright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unibright and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.