Unification Market Capitalization Tops $991,981.52 (UND)

Unification (CURRENCY:UND) traded 34.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Unification has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unification has a market cap of $991,981.52 and $109,730.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unification token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000434 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, BitForex and DigiFinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018955 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.28 or 0.02206148 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00190532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00034303 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00036295 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00106924 BTC.

About Unification

Unification’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,939,453 tokens. The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation. The official website for Unification is unification.com. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND.

Unification Token Trading

Unification can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

