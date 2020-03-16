Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 0.7% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hi Line Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $5,622,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 111,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,135,000 after purchasing an additional 17,565 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $15,388,000. PointState Capital LP boosted its position in Union Pacific by 22.4% during the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 800,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $129,661,000 after purchasing an additional 146,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded down $18.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.10. 7,069,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,096,425. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.50. The company has a market capitalization of $91.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $122.30 and a 12 month high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.60.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.