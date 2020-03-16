Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Cut to $142.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target reduced by analysts at UBS Group from $201.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on UNP. Ardour Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.60.

UNP stock traded down $9.41 on Monday, hitting $134.44. 1,171,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,377,578. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,388,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 72,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

