United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given New $107.00 Price Target at UBS Group

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UPS. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (down previously from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.05.

UPS stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.69. 1,918,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,448,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.73 and a 200-day moving average of $114.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $727,585,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,348,000 after buying an additional 2,260,831 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 277.6% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,444,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,104,000 after buying an additional 1,796,853 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $916,567,000 after buying an additional 1,176,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $88,799,000. 56.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

