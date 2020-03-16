UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Sivik Global Healthcare LLC

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 3.0% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,791,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,461,802,000 after buying an additional 614,433 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,178,244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,708,324,000 after buying an additional 539,880 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,678,421 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,375,363,000 after buying an additional 118,843 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089,007 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,202,086,000 after buying an additional 35,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after buying an additional 3,372,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE UNH traded down $47.00 on Monday, hitting $225.04. The stock had a trading volume of 10,293,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,413,180. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $306.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $237.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $283.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.25.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

