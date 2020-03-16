UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 287.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,730 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,213 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,924 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNH stock traded down $47.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $225.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,273,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,675,031. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $306.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.00.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

