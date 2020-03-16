UNIVERSAL CASH Price Reaches $0.0001 (UCASH)

UNIVERSAL CASH (CURRENCY:UCASH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last week, UNIVERSAL CASH has traded down 52.8% against the dollar. UNIVERSAL CASH has a total market cap of $532,491.08 and approximately $6.00 worth of UNIVERSAL CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNIVERSAL CASH token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C2CX, BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Exrates.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UNIVERSAL CASH alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00019103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.20 or 0.02220021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00191047 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 158.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00034533 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00036114 BTC.

UNIVERSAL CASH Token Profile

UNIVERSAL CASH was first traded on September 9th, 2017. UNIVERSAL CASH’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,351,944,441 tokens. The Reddit community for UNIVERSAL CASH is /r/ucash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIVERSAL CASH’s official Twitter account is @udotcash. The official website for UNIVERSAL CASH is u.cash.

Buying and Selling UNIVERSAL CASH

UNIVERSAL CASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, Exrates, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIVERSAL CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIVERSAL CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNIVERSAL CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNIVERSAL CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNIVERSAL CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.