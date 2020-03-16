UnlimitedIP (UIP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.43 Million

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 17.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 16th. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $3.43 million and $295,403.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 47% lower against the US dollar. One UnlimitedIP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, HADAX, Allcoin and OTCBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00022006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.14 or 0.02232743 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00189252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000724 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00035290 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00035247 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Token Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io.

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, BigONE, HADAX, LBank and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

