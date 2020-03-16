USD Coin Reaches Market Cap of $602.67 Million (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $602.67 million and $704.96 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00020220 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Coinsuper, CPDAX and Coinbase Pro.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.41 or 0.02217123 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00088752 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin is a token. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 603,306,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,498,425 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog.

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, OKEx, Korbit, CPDAX, FCoin, CoinEx, Kucoin, Coinbase Pro, SouthXchange, Hotbit, Crex24, Coinsuper and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

