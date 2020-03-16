USDK (USDK) Price Hits $1.01 on Major Exchanges

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One USDK token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00020211 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, OKCoin and Coinall. In the last seven days, USDK has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.79 million and $25.91 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020260 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.13 or 0.02211491 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00188326 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00034404 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00034843 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00107135 BTC.

USDK Token Profile

USDK’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink.

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Coinall and OKCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

