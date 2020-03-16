V-ID (VIDT) Trading 57.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 16.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last week, V-ID has traded down 57.7% against the US dollar. One V-ID token can now be bought for about $0.0443 or 0.00000890 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. V-ID has a market cap of $2.03 million and $230,618.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00057294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000631 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.48 or 0.04146163 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00067049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00040712 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006807 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020232 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00014364 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About V-ID

V-ID (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 58,862,573 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,875,062 tokens. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org. V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain.

Buying and Selling V-ID

V-ID can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

