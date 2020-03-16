Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $227.42.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTN. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $268.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTN. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.0% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $169.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.48. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $255.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $924.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 93.25%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

