Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 130,543 Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,518,647 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,543 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.39% of National-Oilwell Varco worth $38,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,141,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,931,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average of $21.97. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $29.37.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 71.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is -27.78%.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $166,222.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,177.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Argus downgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen upped their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. National-Oilwell Varco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.24.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

