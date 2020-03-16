Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 483,301 Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,854,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483,301 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 5.52% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $36,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,578,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,129,000 after buying an additional 528,635 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 80,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 385,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 83,176 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 110,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 34,011 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares during the period. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,272,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,316. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $4.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSM. ValuEngine raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

