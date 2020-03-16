Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Position in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 732,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 49,697 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.51% of Solaredge Technologies worth $69,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 10,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

In other Solaredge Technologies news, VP Lior Handelsman sold 7,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $825,213.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,388.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 11,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $1,596,628.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,115,316.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,712 shares of company stock valued at $10,353,430 over the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEDG stock traded down $9.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,571,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,722. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.56. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.14. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $36.28 and a twelve month high of $143.73.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $418.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.80 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 20.03%. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities cut shares of Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $129.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $117.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.62.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.