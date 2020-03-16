Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 776,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,943 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.71% of Helmerich & Payne worth $35,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 726.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

HP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.31.

NYSE:HP traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.56. 5,098,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,542. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.41. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.13 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -63.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.54.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $614.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 162.29%.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.21 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 49,297 shares in the company, valued at $996,292.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.