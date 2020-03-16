Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 118,684 Shares of MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,627,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,684 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 4.19% of MAG Silver worth $42,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAG. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 995.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 10,398 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Shares of MAG stock traded up $0.85 on Monday, hitting $5.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,886,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,162. MAG Silver Corp has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG).

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.