Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 5,340 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.16% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $36,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,339,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,504,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.86.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,984,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $30.34 on Monday, reaching $223.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,313,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $271.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.64. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.34 and a 1-year high of $296.25. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 0.82.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 283.27% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

