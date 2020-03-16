Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 616,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 55,088 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $74,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,702 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 11,524.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,127 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 251.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,703,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,800 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,599,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $313,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $112,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. UBS Group lowered their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.53.

NYSE:CVX traded down $7.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,530,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,338,947. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $143.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In other news, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

