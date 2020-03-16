Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stock Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 717,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 75,100 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.20% of Kirby worth $64,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEX. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Kirby by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,932,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Kirby by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,057,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $184,176,000 after buying an additional 28,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at about $647,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KEX traded down $7.51 on Monday, reaching $36.70. 731,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,024. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.58 and a 200-day moving average of $79.54. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $36.37 and a 52-week high of $92.30.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.81 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Monte J. Miller sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $416,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,722.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $42,181.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on KEX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Kirby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirby presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

