Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,814 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.06% of Broadcom worth $72,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 408.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 11.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its stake in Broadcom by 6.9% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 2,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 334,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $92,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $2,598,000. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total value of $22,341,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 347,292 shares of company stock worth $106,455,013 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded Broadcom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.91.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $46.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $187.58. 7,688,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,029,724. The stock has a market cap of $87.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $180.23 and a one year high of $331.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $298.49 and a 200-day moving average of $299.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 74.67%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

