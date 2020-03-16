Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,490 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.15% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $25,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxim Integrated Products stock traded down $6.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,099,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,883. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.49 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The firm had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.01%.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $458,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,260 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,751 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MXIM shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

