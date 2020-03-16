Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3,315.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618,138 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.08% of CSX worth $46,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CSX by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,150,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,227,054,000 after buying an additional 275,470 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CSX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in CSX by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in CSX by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 278,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,149,000 after purchasing an additional 72,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in CSX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 119,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Citigroup cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CSX from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on CSX from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

CSX stock traded down $9.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.93. 11,264,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,306,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $47.56 and a 52 week high of $80.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.52.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

