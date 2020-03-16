Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,153,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,905 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.49% of Apergy worth $38,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Apergy during the 1st quarter valued at $4,757,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Apergy by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 15,954 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apergy in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Apergy by 413.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 85,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Apergy by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 29,328 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Apergy from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America lowered Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on Apergy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Apergy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.05.

APY stock traded down $2.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,623,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,510. Apergy Corp has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $43.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $515.33 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average is $26.78.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $247.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.00 million. Apergy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.11%. Analysts anticipate that Apergy Corp will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

