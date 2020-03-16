Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 322.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462,800 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.52% of GDS worth $31,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in GDS during the 4th quarter worth $711,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in GDS during the 4th quarter worth $2,202,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in GDS by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in GDS by 1,060.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in GDS by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GDS alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on GDS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS traded down $5.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,484,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,616. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -87.67 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $65.34.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.