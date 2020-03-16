Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,608,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533,637 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 11.19% of New Gold worth $66,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 43,627,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483,657 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP boosted its holdings in New Gold by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 30,981,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,983 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in New Gold by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,428,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in New Gold by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,058,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in New Gold by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,954,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,253 shares in the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NGD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $0.65 price objective on shares of New Gold in a report on Monday, January 27th. CIBC downgraded New Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $0.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on New Gold from $1.15 to $0.95 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.03.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.50. 8,699,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,762,211. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.20. New Gold Inc has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.56.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $139.20 million during the quarter.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

