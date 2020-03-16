Van ECK Associates Corp Has $25.98 Million Stock Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,053,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 109,700 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.78% of Viper Energy Partners worth $25,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 8,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 36.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNOM traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,704,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,871. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $34.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average is $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.23 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 0.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 1,384.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VNOM shares. TheStreet downgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Viper Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

