Van ECK Associates Corp Has $28.89 Million Stock Holdings in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Beigene worth $28,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beigene by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,447,000 after purchasing an additional 88,827 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Beigene by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,875,000 after purchasing an additional 24,924 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Beigene by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 268,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 98,452 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beigene by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 210,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,943,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beigene by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 160,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beigene alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BGNE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Beigene in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Beigene in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.30 price target on the stock. Macquarie raised Beigene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Beigene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beigene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

Shares of BGNE traded down $4.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.00. 563,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,684. Beigene Ltd has a 52 week low of $113.01 and a 52 week high of $210.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.41.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($6.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.86). Beigene had a negative return on equity of 69.41% and a negative net margin of 221.53%. The company had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.52) earnings per share. Beigene’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Beigene Ltd will post -18.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Beigene news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.14, for a total value of $785,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,395,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,141,441.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 62,259 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total value of $10,000,040.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,411,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,061,388.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,759 shares of company stock valued at $11,041,776 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.