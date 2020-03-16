Van ECK Associates Corp Has $29.13 Million Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 981,657 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 102,834 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.84% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $29,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after buying an additional 330,547 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 422.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,976 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 11,303 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 193,533 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 416,067 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after buying an additional 196,094 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LPX traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.66. 2,201,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,903. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.40. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.25 and a beta of 1.42.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Louisiana-Pacific had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.76%.

LPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,856.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,544.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

