Van ECK Associates Corp Has $44.24 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 71,177 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.16% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $44,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TROW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.18.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $9.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,651,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,585. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12 month low of $88.30 and a 12 month high of $139.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.38 and a 200 day moving average of $121.30. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.67%.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,508 shares in the company, valued at $55,073,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

