Van ECK Associates Corp Has $45.15 Million Stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,625,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,020,129 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.74% of Encana worth $45,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Encana by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,521,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after acquiring an additional 207,369 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encana by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Encana by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,258,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 354,585 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Encana by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,786,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 948,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encana by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 103,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Encana alerts:

ECA traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.09. 21,898,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,043,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.44. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.04. Encana Corp has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $7.70.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen lowered Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lowered Encana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.26.

About Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Encana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.