Van ECK Associates Corp Has $51.29 Million Stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,007 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.08% of Raytheon worth $51,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $1,525,360.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,898,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,707 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research cut Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.60.

Shares of RTN traded down $20.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,098,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,066. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $129.51 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.89.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Raytheon’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

