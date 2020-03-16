Van ECK Associates Corp Has $52.46 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,166,510 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,427 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $52,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 18.3% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 543,788 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $24,514,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 105,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,282,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $508,620,000 after buying an additional 1,039,071 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.04. 41,479,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,573,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.56. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

