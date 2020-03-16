Van ECK Associates Corp Has $52.75 Million Stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,197,458 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,426 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.57% of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO worth $52,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,143 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. 31.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MBT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of MBT stock traded down $0.78 on Monday, reaching $6.88. 3,810,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,613,843. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $11.00.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 104.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

