Van ECK Associates Corp Has $62.36 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 490,005 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 79,759 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.18% of NXP Semiconductors worth $62,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $15.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.32. 7,780,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,325,984. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $139.59. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 94.50, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.32.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

