Van ECK Associates Corp Has $68.87 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51,256 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.06% of ASML worth $68,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.67.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $27.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $229.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,496,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77. ASML Holding NV has a 52 week low of $182.77 and a 52 week high of $319.22. The stock has a market cap of $108.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $294.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.60.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. ASML had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 22.93%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding NV will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.88%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

