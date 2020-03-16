Van ECK Associates Corp Has $73.91 Million Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,166,245 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,157 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.06% of HDFC Bank worth $73,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HDB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

HDB traded down $4.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.14. 3,778,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,017,299. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $42.89 and a twelve month high of $65.89. The company has a market cap of $79.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.18.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

