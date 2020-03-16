Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 165,513 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.11% of Blackbaud worth $43,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

BLKB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Blackbaud presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $267,343.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,845,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB traded down $11.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.52. 697,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,438. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.21. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $43.77 and a one year high of $97.35. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.08, a P/E/G ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.17 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 16.12%. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Blackbaud’s payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

