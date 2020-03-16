Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $40.65 Million in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,585,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,646,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Baker Hughes A GE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

BHGE stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,728,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,484,392. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $31.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average is $22.35.

Baker Hughes A GE Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

