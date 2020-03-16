Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,073,294 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 254,901 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.35% of Halliburton worth $75,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Halliburton by 1,987.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber purchased 155,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,056,073.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,679.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,354.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.37.

NYSE HAL traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.94. 37,925,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,024,023. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $32.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.12%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.06%.

Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

