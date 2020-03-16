Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 12,512 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,512 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Allergan were worth $23,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Allergan by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,814,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,205 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Allergan by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,019,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,644 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Allergan during the 3rd quarter worth about $605,844,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allergan by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,432,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,943,000 after acquiring an additional 23,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Allergan by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,395,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,695,000 after acquiring an additional 764,091 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AGN shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Allergan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.29.

Shares of NYSE AGN traded down $19.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,849,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,013. The stock has a market cap of $57.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Allergan plc has a one year low of $114.27 and a one year high of $202.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.95.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 17.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is 16.78%.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

