Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 144,400 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,101,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,400 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 3.20% of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap worth $67,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,355,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,083,000 after purchasing an additional 66,729 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 761,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 445,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 361,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 23,653 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap alerts:

Shares of HASI traded down $5.14 on Monday, reaching $19.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,134,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,951. The company has a current ratio of 21.77, a quick ratio of 21.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a twelve month low of $19.63 and a twelve month high of $39.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average of $31.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.56%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, EVP J Brendan Herron sold 19,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $714,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from to in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.