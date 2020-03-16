Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 150,242 Shares of Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,751,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,242 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.30% of Tenaris worth $39,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Tenaris in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,751,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen raised Tenaris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenaris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

NYSE:TS traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,378,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.23. Tenaris SA has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Tenaris had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenaris SA will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.27%.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

