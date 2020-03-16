Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 452,227 Shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,649,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452,227 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.67% of Oceaneering International worth $24,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1,775.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Earl Childress purchased 14,600 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.57 per share, with a total value of $52,122.00. Also, VP David K. Lawrence purchased 8,000 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 42,780 shares of company stock valued at $170,542. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE OII traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.33. 4,381,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,615. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $311.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.16.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.24. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OII. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Oceaneering International in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Oceaneering International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

