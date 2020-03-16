Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 649,636 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,481,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 649,636 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.67% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $23,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 47,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Johnson Rice raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.75 to $6.25 in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.69.

In related news, CEO Owen E. Kratz purchased 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $375,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HLX stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,812,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,640. The company has a market capitalization of $247.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.30. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $170.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.17 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 7.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

